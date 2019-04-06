Brazil football legend Pele says ‘much better’ after French hospital stay

The 78-year-old was admitted to hospital late on Tuesday as a precaution. — AFP pic

DINARD (France), April 5 — Brazil football great Pele said today he was feeling “so much better” after receiving treatment in a French hospital for a urinary infection.

“Thank you for all your love! The antibiotics are working and the tests are all (good). I feel so much better, I think I am ready to play again,” Pele wrote on Twitter.

The 78-year-old was admitted to hospital late on Tuesday as a precaution after attending an event in the French capital with France’s World Cup winning youngster Kylian Mbappe. — Reuters