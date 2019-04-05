Fifa president calls on Dr Mahathir

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad meets Fifa president Gianni Infantino at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya April 5, 2019. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

PUTRAJAYA, April 5 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today received a courtesy call from a delegation of football association leaders headed by International Football Federation (Fifa) president, Gianni Infantino, at Perdana Putra, here.

Accompanied by the Japan Football Association (JFA) President, Kohzo Tashima and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) secretary-general Datuk Windsor John, Infantino was greeted by Dr Mahathir at his office at 4pm.

The meeting lasted for almost half an hour.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman and Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) President, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin.

It was the first formal meeting between the Malaysian prime minister and a Fifa president since the 1960s, when Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al Haj received Stanley Rous on many occasions. — Bernama