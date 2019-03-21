Absence of Ultras Malaya sorely missed, says Syed Saddiq

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman conceded the absence of Ultras Malaya in the 2019 Airmarine Cup football tournament was sorely missed as Malaysia lost 0-1 to Singapore. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, March 21 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman conceded the absence of Ultras Malaya in the 2019 Airmarine Cup football tournament was sorely missed as Malaysia lost 0-1 to Singapore.

Syed Saddiq who was present at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to watch the game said the rousing cheers and air brought by Ultras Malaya was incomparable and yesterday it was clear the boys were not there.

“We miss them dearly. Their absence was keenly felt in the stadium,” he told reporters at the Le Tour de Langkawi 2019 (LTdL 2019) pre-launch and route announcement ceremony here today.

Ultras Malaya boycotted Airmarine Cup 2019 following the expensive tickets at RM35 when tickets for earlier class A international friendly matches were priced at only RM20.

Syed Saddiq call on football supporters to put aside their differences between the association (Football Association of Malaysia) and Ultras Malaya.

“Let’s put all the conflicts between the association and Ultras aside. Despite what had happened, we must give support to them,” he said.

Malaysia lost 0-1 to Singapore through a late goal by Faris Ramli.

The national side will be facing Afghanistan in the third and fourth placing match on Saturday. — Bernama