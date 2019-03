Lukaku doubt as Belgium name Euro squad

Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku in action with Arsenal’s Bernd Leno during their Premier League match in Emirates Stadium, London, March 10, 2019. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March 15 — Belgium could be without Romelu Lukaku despite being picked in Roberto Martinez’s 28-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Russia and Cyprus, after the Manchester United striker picked up a foot injury this week.

Lukaku, who may not travel for United’s FA Cup quarter final this weekend, is another headache for Martinez, who also has to deal with the absences of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Company, and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel.

However he can count on Eden Hazard, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen and Dries Mertens for the two fixtures.

Belgium will host Russia on Thursday before travelling to Cyprus on March 24.

The 28-man squad to face Russia and Cyprus:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool/ENG), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg/GER), Matz Sels (Strasbourg/FRA)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic/SCO), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona/ESP), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Thomas Meunier (PSG/FRA), Timothy Castagne (Atalanta/ITA), Jason Denayer (Lyon/FRA), Brandon Mechele (Club Bruges/BEL)

Midfielders: Mousa Dembele (Guangzhou R&F/CHN), Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Nacer Chadli (Monaco/FRA), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City/ENG), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad/ESP), Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers/ENG), Dennis Praet (Sampdoria/ITA), Hans Vanaken (Club Bruges/BEL)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Chelsea/ENG), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United/ENG), Dries Mertens (Napoli/ITA), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace/ENG), Divock Origi (Liverpool/ENG), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Leandro Trossard (Genk/BEL), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace/ENG).

— AFP