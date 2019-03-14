Lyon shares hit after Champions League exit

Lyon’s Brazilian defender Marcelo reacts af the end of the Uefa Champions League round of 16, second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona March 13, 2019. — AFP pic

PARIS, March 14 — Shares in Olympique Lyonnais fell today after the French soccer team was eliminated from Europe’s lucrative Champions League after a heavy defeat by Barcelona.

Lyon’s shares were down 2.6 per cent at €2.95 in early session trading on the Paris stock market.

Lionel Messi led the way with two goals and two assists as Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals by thrashing Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 on yesterday.

Lyon listed its shares on the Paris stock market back in 2007. — Reuters