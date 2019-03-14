Lyon shares hit after Champions League exit

PARIS, March 14 — Shares in Olympique Lyonnais fell today after the French soccer team was eliminated from Europe’s lucrative Champions League after a heavy defeat by Barcelona.
Lyon’s shares were down 2.6 per cent at €2.95 in early session trading on the Paris stock market.
Lionel Messi led the way with two goals and two assists as Barcelona reached the Champions League quarter-finals by thrashing Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 on yesterday.
Lyon listed its shares on the Paris stock market back in 2007. — Reuters