Osaka powers past Collins into Indian Wells 4th round

Naomi Osaka serves as she defeated Danielle Collins (not pictured) in her third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden March 11, 2019. — Picture by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

INDIAN WELLS, March 12 — World number one and defending champion Naomi Osaka powered past American Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-2 today to book a fourth-round berth in the WTA premier mandatory tournament at Indian Wells.

Japan’s Osaka, who moved to the top of the world rankings with her Australian Open title in January, took an hour and 22 minutes to get past Australian Open semi-finalist Collins.

She will face resurgent Swiss Belinda Bencic, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia.

Bencic stunned two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the final at Dubai last month to capture her first WTA title in four years.

The 21-year-old Swiss lifted the WTA trophy in Toronto in 2015 before sliding down the rankings as she battled a series of back and wrist injuries. — AFP