Perlis FA hopes to light up stadium for night matches

KANGAR, Jan 31 ― Perlis Football Association (PFA) president Datuk Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie says that efforts are being taken to make sure this season’s Premier League matches at the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium can be held at night.

He said the stadium’s floodlight’s capacity had to be upgraded from current 600 lux to 1,200 lux if they wanted to host night matches.

“I am aware that we do not get good crowd for our afternoon matches. The poor ticket sales also affect our ability to pay the players,” he told Bernama today, adding that fans preferred to watch games at night.

Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man had, in his Facebook page, said that the state government would allocate RM2.5 million for the repair and upgrading of the stadium’s floodlight.

“I appeal to the Menter Besar to expedite the upgrading works before Perlis’ first home game against Johor Darul Ta’zim 2 at the stadium on February 15,” said Ahmad Amizan Shaifit, adding that he would seek more funds for the upgrading project. ― Bernama