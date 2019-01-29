Villarreal sack coach Luis Garcia after nine games

Villarreal coach Luis Garcia looks on during their La Liga match against Real Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal January 3, 2019. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Jan 29 — Struggling La Liga side Villarreal have sacked coach Luis Garcia Plaza after nine games in charge, the club said today.

Garcia was only appointed by Villarreal, who have not won in La Liga since November 25, last month after Javi Calleja was sacked.

However, the 46-year-old managed one win in his nine games — a 2-0 Europa League victory over Spartak Moscow.

Copa del Rey elimination by Espanyol followed, while no wins in the last six Liga games has seen the 2006 Champions League semi-finalists slip to 19th, four points from the safety zone.

The club have not yet announced who will take over but their third coach this season faces an uphill struggle to keep Villarreal in the top division, while they face a tricky tie against Sporting in the Europa League last 32 next month. — Reuters