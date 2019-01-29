Sarri confirms winger Hudson-Odoi is staying at Chelsea

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi applauds fans after the match FA Cup fourth round match with Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London January 27, 2019. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 29 — Manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Chelsea have spurned interest from Bayern Munich in winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and that the 18-year-old will not be allowed to leave the Premier League side in the foreseeable future.

Local media reported that Hudson-Odoi submitted a transfer request in an attempt to force a move to Bayern, and Sarri said today that he did not know whether the teenager, whose contract ends in June next year, will sign a new deal in London.

“It is not easy to keep these young players,” Sarri told a news conference ahead of Chelsea’s league trip to Bournemouth tomorrow. “He is one of the best 18-year-old players in Europe... I don’t know (if he is happy).”

“The club told me in this market window he will remain with us for sure, and very probably in the next. I think he will be the future of our club and English football.”

Hudson-Odoi wants to leave Chelsea in the hope that Bayern can offer him more minutes on the pitch, something Sarri said he was unable to guarantee.

“It’s impossible to promise him he will play every match. It depends on the situation,” the Italian added.

Sarri also offered his backing to new loan signing Gonzalo Higuain, a player who excelled under the Italian when he was in charge of Napoli, but added that the Argentina international had to adapt quickly to the pace of the English game.

“In this championship it is difficult, Higuain said ‘it was so aggressive’, but I told him it was normal. He’s a great player and he needs to adapt. He has to do everything in less than one month, otherwise he is late,” Sarri said.

The Italian is unsure if Chelsea will bring in the midfielder he wanted as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, who joined Monaco earlier this month, before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

“You know my opinion,” Sarri said. “I thought it was important to have two players. One has arrived, I am waiting for another. If he arrives, I will be very happy, but I won’t be too worried. I am happy to play with these players.”

Chelsea are fourth in the table ahead of their trip to 12th-placed Bournemouth. — Reuters