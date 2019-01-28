Red Warriors pin hopes on Aussie midfielder

Kelantan have high hopes for midfielder David Rowley this season. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Kelantan FA

KOTA BARU, Jan 28 — Kelantan will be banking on midfielder David Rowley to boost their hopes of winning the Premier League title this season and earn automatic promotion to the Super League next year.

The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA), said in a statement that the 28-year-old, of mixed Malaysian-Australian parentage, had signed a one-year contract and would be registered as a local player.

That means the Red Warriors can still sign one more foreign import, having already snapped up Brazilians Cassio Francisco de Jesus and Flavio Beck Júnior as well as former Afghanistan international Mustafa Zazai.

Rowley, who is from Brisbane, Australia and played for Negri Sembilan last season, had also featured for Tennis Borussia Berlin (fifth tier of the German League) and CS Grevenmacher (third tier of Luxembourg League).

Meanwhile, Rowley is delighted to play for the Red Warriors, “a team filled with young, talented and hard-working players”.

“My mission is to help take Kelantan back to the Super League next year,” he said. — Bernama