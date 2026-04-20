SINGAPORE, April 20 — Singapore is committing S$60 million (RM186.4 million) to a new marine science research centre aimed at shaping policy and safeguarding its coastal future, as rising seas and competing demands on ocean space intensify.

The centre, to be hosted by the National University of Singapore (NUS) and set up with the National Parks Board (NParks), will bring together academia, industry and government to deliver a coordinated, science-led approach to managing marine and coastal resources, The Straits Times reported.

Scientists say the move comes at a critical juncture. Singapore’s sea level could rise by up to 1.15m by 2100, while development, climate change and biodiversity loss are placing mounting pressure on its limited maritime space.

NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre group director Karenne Tun said the centre would provide “a unified strategic vision across key stakeholders” and encourage multidisciplinary collaboration.

The programme, backed under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2030 plan, more than doubles previous funding levels for marine science, signalling what experts describe as a step change in ambition.

Researchers argue that better data and long-term planning are essential as Singapore pursues major projects such as the Greater Southern Waterfront, Long Island reclamation and a revamp of its aquaculture sector. Without adequate environmental understanding, opportunities in the so-called blue economy risk being undermined.

Jani Tanzil of NUS’ St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory said the new centre could provide the continuity earlier five-year programmes lacked.

“To really see that return of investment there must also be a good, continued platform for growth,” she said.

She added that balancing “potentially conflicting sea space use” would require “proactive planning and integrated management” grounded in robust science.

The push for stronger coordination follows lessons from past setbacks, including the exit of aquaculture firm Barramundi Group, which a 2024 report linked partly to insufficient environmental study before expansion.

Professor Koh Lian Pin, who led that report, described the initiative as a “significant commitment” that could deliver solutions spanning economic productivity, ecological resilience and climate adaptation.

Beyond Singapore, the centre is expected to deepen regional collaboration, enabling comparative studies across South-east Asia’s interconnected waters.

It will also focus on developing local expertise, creating a pipeline of scientists able to support evidence-based policymaking.

As Singapore leans harder on its seas for growth, researchers say the message is clear: the next phase of development will depend not just on engineering, but on understanding the ecosystems beneath the surface.