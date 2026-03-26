SINGAPORE, March 26 — Eleven people who took part in a public procession opposing Singapore’s racial harmony laws have been issued conditional warnings, the country’s police said, closing investigations into a march that took place in June 2024, according to The Straits Times.

The group, aged between 20 and 27, had joined about 30 people who walked from Novena MRT station to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Irrawaddy Road in Singapore to deliver letters objecting to the Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill, which was later passed in 2025.

Identifying themselves as students and alumni of institutes of higher learning, including polytechnics, participants carried letters outlining their opposition to the proposed law, which addresses content deemed harmful to racial harmony and curbs foreign influence via race-based organisations.

Singapore police said the 11 were given 12-month conditional warnings for offences including participating in an unauthorised public assembly or procession, obstructing the course of justice, and taking prohibited photographs of a protected place.

Seven others involved remain under investigation for separate cases.

The procession unfolded against the backdrop of heightened sensitivities over the Israel-Hamas conflict, with authorities at the time repeatedly warning that public assemblies linked to the war were banned due to security concerns.

Before the march, a young woman was seen writing slogans on white T-shirts at the MRT station, including the message: “There are no universities left in Gaza.” Many in the group wore the shirts during the walk.

Two members were allowed into MHA to deliver the letters, after which the group was told to disperse.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Singapore police said investigations have now concluded, reiterating that feedback on public issues must be expressed through lawful channels.

A police spokesman said: “As fellow Singaporeans, we should conduct ourselves responsibly, and not think we are above the laws and values to which the rest of our society subscribes, nor ignore their interests in maintaining a safe, peaceful and harmonious environment in Singapore.

“As for foreigners who have been permitted to study, work or reside in Singapore, but break our laws, including in respect of the Public Order Act, we will take firm action (against them), which may include the revocation of their permanent residence, long-term visit pass, work pass, student’s pass, or other immigration facility.”