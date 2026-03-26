JOHOR BAHRU, March 26 — A sixth suspect has been arrested overseas in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 32-year-old man in Johor, as police widen a cross-border investigation into the killing.

Johor deputy police chief Hoo Chuan Huat said the 30-year-old Singaporean man was detained with the assistance of authorities in a neighbouring country, according to The Star.

“We had previously arrested five people, including a woman, and on Wednesday, another suspect was arrested in our neighbouring country with the help of the police there.

“He will be brought to a Johor Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a remand order,” he said at a press conference following a Police Day event yesterday.

Hoo said investigations are ongoing and the motive behind the killing has yet to be established.

He added that police have secured an extension to the remand of one earlier suspect until March 31, and will apply to extend the remand for four others whose detention orders are due to expire on Thursday.

The case centres on the death of a Singaporean man who was attacked on March 14 by a group armed with sharp weapons and stabbed in the neck. He later died at Hospital Sultan Ismail.

Earlier, Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said five suspects were initially detained following a breakthrough arrest.

“His arrest led to the arrest of the four other suspects, who had by then fled to Singapore,” he said, referring to the first suspect picked up at about 12.15am on March 18 while attempting to enter Singapore.

Police have confirmed that all six suspects, as well as the victim, are Singaporeans.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.