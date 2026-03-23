SINGAPORE, March 23 — A Singapore court today reportedly jailed a 61-year-old former company employee for three years and three months after she misappropriated more than S$1.8 million (about RM7.1 million) from her employer.

According to a report in Singapore's The Straits Times, Judy Teh Mui Eng pleaded guilty to 26 charges involving forgery and dealing with the benefits of her criminal conduct, with over 130 similar charges taken into consideration.

The offences were reportedly committed between June 2010 and April 2017 while she was working as a personal assistant at a hire-purchase company.

She reprotedly siphoned the funds over seven years to finance her own businesses and family expenses.

According to the report, she exploited her role in preparing payment vouchers and cheques, falsely claiming that payments were requested by her boss’ brother, who was also a company director.

After obtaining her boss’ signature, she reportedly added her own particulars to the cheques and deposited the funds into accounts linked to herself.

When the scheme became harder to sustain, she used erasable ink to alter cheque details, replacing the original payees with the names of her own companies.

The fraud was reportedly uncovered in May 2017 following an internal investigation, with prosecutors noting she only stopped after her actions were discovered.

Although she has since made full restitution and said she was remorseful, the court proceeded with sentencing, and business records show she remains a chief executive of a pub.