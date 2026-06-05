KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — A 14-year-old girl in Singapore was reportedly hospitalised for nine days after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of at least seven girls at a shopping mall car park along Orchard Road.

According to Singapore news site Mothership, the incident allegedly took place at about 10pm on May 3 at the mall’s 11th-floor car park.

The victim’s mother reportedly said her daughter had been lured to the location and ambushed by the group, four of whom were known to her.

She said other people were also present at the scene, making it difficult for her daughter to leave, and the assault allegedly went on for about 40 minutes.

The girl later made her way to The Centrepoint before going to her grandmother’s home, where she called her mother for help.

Police reportedly told Mothership they received a call for assistance at about 11.25pm that night, and that the girl was taken to hospital while conscious.

Later, seven girls aged between 12 and 17 were allegedly arrested for rioting, with investigations ongoing.

The victim’s mother said her daughter remains under treatment and recovery after suffering both physical injuries and emotional distress from the incident.