SINGAPORE, June 6 — A barge carrying containers ran aground off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa island, Singapore this morning, but authorities said there were no injuries, damage, or pollution.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in a statement that the vessel, Marco Polo 802, remains stable.

It added tugboats have been dispatched to tow the barge back out to sea.

The statement also said there is no threat to navigational safety, and Tanjong Beach remains open to the public.

MPA said it is working closely with Sentosa Development Corporation and other agencies to minimise disruption and is currently investigating the cause of the incident.