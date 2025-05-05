SINGAPORE, May 5 — Singapore’s Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh will continue to serve as the city-state’s Leader of the Opposition following its general election on Saturday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said today.

In a Facebook post, Wong said he had spoken to Singh and noted that the WP had fielded a strong slate of candidates, putting up “a tough fight” during the polls.

“The Workers’ Party has consolidated and increased its presence in Parliament — with 10 elected seats and two more Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats,” Wong said.

“I look forward to the contributions of the Workers’ Party members in Parliament,” he added.

Singapore’s People’s Action Party (PAP) won 87 out of 97 seats in yesterday’s polls, securing 65.57 per cent of the vote and reinforcing the party’s long-standing dominance.

Singh was first appointed Leader of the Opposition in 2020.