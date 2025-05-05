SINGAPORE, May 5 — Travellers heading to Malaysia from Singapore via the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints between May 8 and 13 should brace for heavy traffic and longer clearance times, with the Wesak Day public holiday falling on May 12.

According to a report in The Straits Times, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement that traffic volume is expected to surge over the long weekend.

“Motorists should also monitor traffic conditions at both land checkpoints before travelling and consider using QR codes instead of passports for quicker immigration clearance,” the ICA was quoted as saying today.

To avoid congestion, the ICA reportedly advised travellers to consider using cross-border bus services, adding that bus schedules are available on the Land Transport Authority’s MyTransport.SG app and the websites of bus operators.

The advisory comes after significant delays were reported on Saturday, when Singapore held its general election, with some motorists reportedly waiting up to five hours to cross into Malaysia.

A similar situation reportedly occurred during the a long weekend with the Good Friday holiday, from April 17 to 21, when more than 2.4 million people crossed the border.