SINGAPORE, April 18 – Nintendo fans in Southeast Asia can soon get their hands on exclusive merchandise without flying to Japan, as the brand’s popular pop-up store returns to Jewel Changi Airport.

Organiser Benelic Singapore has confirmed that the store will open from April 25 to July 24, after previously teasing it on April 1.

CNA reported that the store will offer more than 500 Nintendo-themed items, including over 150 new and exclusive products inspired by iconic video games such as Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin.

Outside Japan, the items will only be available in Singapore, it reported.

Alongside the merchandise, fans can enjoy Mario Kart-themed installations throughout the mall, including a striking centrepiece modelled after the game’s famous Rainbow Road track.

Shoppers who complete a stamp rally featuring six uniquely designed tokens will receive a blind box-style Mario Kart sticker pack as a reward.

From April 25 to July 6, visitors spending at least S$80 (RM270) at participating outlets can redeem a token to use at “sure-win” gachapon machines located near the Level 1 concierge, or purchase one for S$6 via the Changi App. Mastercard holders will receive an extra token.

Fans can also earn an additional gachapon token by sharing photos of the Mario Kart installations at Forest Valley on social media and following Jewel Changi’s social media channels.

This photo challenge is scheduled for May, with further details to be announced soon.

Nintendo previously opened a similar pop-up in Jewel between November 2023 and January 2024.