SINGAPORE, March 7 — Singapore’s Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim has yesterday renewed calls for Thaipusam to be reinstated as a public holiday here, arguing that the holiday was unfairly removed and that its restoration is long overdue.

Speaking in the Singaporean Parliament, Lim highlighted how Thaipusam was originally recognised as a public holiday but was later removed during a 1968 decision to reduce the number of public holidays in Singapore.

“It is time to call in that promise made nearly six decades ago and reinstate Thaipusam as a national holiday,” Lim said.

Lim also invoked a promise made then by former minister for law and economic development E.W. Barker, who stated that the number of holidays would be increased if Singapore prospers in the future.

“Since 1968, Singapore’s GDP per capita has grown nearly 60-fold, from just over S$2,100 to more than S$127,000 today ... It is impossible to say that we have not prospered,” he said.

Lim pointed out that during the British colonial period, public holidays were allocated based on ethnic representation.

In 1968, however, each religious group was asked to relinquish one holiday — with the Muslim community giving up Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Easter Monday (Christians), and Thaipusam (Hindus).

Lim pointed out that the Indian community had fewer holidays to begin with, making the removal of Thaipusam particularly significant.

He also questioned the government’s justification that the current slate of public holidays is appropriate, arguing that it ignores historical context.

In response, the Singapore Ministry of Manpower noted in a written reply today that the current configuration of public holidays is “the outcome of careful deliberations and consultations with various religious groups at the point of Singapore’s independence” and highlighting compromise made in a plural society.

“We encourage employers to make it possible for Singaporeans of all faiths to observe their respective religious festivals. Maintaining the current balance has served us well, and it continues to be the sensible approach for Singapore,” it said.

Hindus celebrated Thaipusam on February 11 this year.