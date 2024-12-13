SINGAPORE, Dec 13 — A 19-year-old Singaporean, who slashed another man in Sembawang, and then asked a friend to photograph the bloodstained chopper and shirt, has been sentenced to at least 12 months’ reformative training.

Mothership reported yesterday that Jojoe bin Johari pleaded guilty to 17 charges, including voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and affray, on December 9.

The sentence, handed down on the same day, follows a violent incident on June 15, 2024, when Jojoe attacked a man with a chopper during a fight between two groups at Block 446B Sembawang Drive.

The victim suffered multiple serious injuries, including deep lacerations that required surgery.

After the altercation, Jojoe asked a friend to take photos of him with the bloodstained chopper and shirt before discarding the items. He was arrested four days later, on June 19.

The fight had been triggered by a dispute between Jojoe’s friend and the victim, with both sides agreeing to meet to settle the matter.

However, both groups arrived with additional members, and Jojoe brought a chopper and a knife to the confrontation.

Investigations revealed Jojoe’s criminal history, including the illegal use of a car-sharing service, crashing a rented car, and breaching a supervision order.

In addition to his reformative training, Jojoe’s driver’s licence was suspended for 18 months.