SINGAPORE, Sept 4 — A man, 25, and woman, 21, were charged in court yesterday over their alleged involvement in the death of their eight-month-old son.

Gan Ci Xuan Chloe was charged with an unspecified unlawful act that carried significant risk of causing grievous harm to their son, Trevor Neo.

Neo Jia Ming was charged with failing to protect the boy from the alleged unlawful act by Gan.

Charge sheets state that the incident occurred on Sunday at Block 210 Hougang Street 21.

Court documents said that Trevor had died as a result of Gan’s alleged “unlawful act”, but did not state what the act was.

The charge sheets also stated that Neo “ought to have been aware” of the significant risk arising from Gan’s act, but that he failed to take reasonable steps to protect Trevor from this risk.

The couple are in remand, and appeared in court via video link yesterday. They were not represented by a lawyer.

No indication of plea was taken in court yesterday.

No bail was offered, and the prosecution also requested that the pair be kept in remand for three weeks.

A check by TODAY indicates that the pair were married in August last year.

They will return to court on September 24.

In a media release yesterday, the police said that they were alerted to a case of death at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital at about 12.40am on Monday morning.

The man and woman were subsequently arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child under 14 years old in the same household, the pair could be jailed for up to 20 years, and be fined or caned. — TODAY