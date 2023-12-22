SINGAPORE, Dec 22 — Wanting to earn some extra money to pay for food delivery orders and rent cars, a 17-year-old girl conspired with her then-boyfriend to pretend to offer sexual services in exchange for cash.

The teenager, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, pleaded guilty today for engaging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat.

Another charge under the Computer Misuse Act will be taken into consideration when she returns to court for sentencing on January 24, 2024, pending the completion of a probation suitability report.

Advertisement

The court heard that the teenager’s ex-boyfriend had earlier pleaded guilty to a similar charge and is also awaiting the results of a probation suitability report.

The two were in a romantic relationship from March to August 2022.

The scam

Advertisement

Sometime in May last year, the pair came up with the idea to earn ‘fast cash’ by engaging in a scam where the girl would falsely represent that she offered sexual services in exchange for money.

This was so they could earn money to make food orders on delivery apps and to rent cars.

The teen obtained foreign mobile numbers using an application called TextNow and used the numbers to create new Telegram accounts.

She then found photos of girls online to use as the profile photos of her new accounts, without their permission.

The teen also used a variety of fake names on these accounts and joined various Telegram public chat groups such as Telegram Hitch, which facilitates ride-sharing of private hire cars, and chat groups where sexual services were offered, said Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Jason Chua.

After she introduced herself in these groups, the teenager would receive many private messages from those who were interested in getting to know her.

She would then tell them that she was offering sexual services in exchange for money even though she had no intention of providing such services.

The teenager would also send voice notes of herself speaking to some of these chats to assure the interested individual that she was a real female.

An arrangement would then be made to meet with these individuals to provide a sexual service for a fixed price but they would be required to pay a deposit of between S$10 and S$50 (RM34 and RM174) before they met.

These payment were to be made to her then-boyfriend’s bank account through PayNow.

After the deposit was paid, the teenager would instruct the individuals to go to a meeting place.

However, when they arrived, she would tell them that she was not comfortable to meet and ask for more money.

She would then cease communication with them and block them on Telegram.

Her then-boyfriend had also done the same and communicated with scam victims using a Telegram account under the name “Amanda”, said DPP Chua.

These accounts were active from May last year to their break-up in August.

The duo’s actions were eventually found out after a police report was lodged by one of the individuals on October 7.

The prosecution stated that due to the number of unknown victims, the total amount scammed was unable to be determined.

‘Rehabilitation is appropriate’

During mitigation, Mr David Nayar, who represented the teenager, supported the call for a probation suitability report as rehabilitation is the appropriate sentence for his client, who was just 16 at the time of the offence.

Before delivering his decision to grant the call for a probation suitability report, District Judge Eddy Tham told the teenager: “I hope you realised how serious your actions were and the trouble you are in. Even though you were influenced by someone older, at 16, I expect you to know what is right and what is wrong.”

Anyone guilty of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to cheat could be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both. — TODAY