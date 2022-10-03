SINGAPORE, Oct 3 — A freelance graphic designer suffering from an exhibitionistic disorder decided to wear a “penis sleeve” sex toy over his genitals and expose the lewd object to young girls at Bukit Panjang Public Library.

Mohamad Zulkifli Mohd Amin later told the authorities that he wanted people to see the “long and thick” shape underneath his shorts. He was also interested in how girls would react to it.

Today, the 45-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to a single charge of insulting females’ modesty. Another charge will be taken into consideration for sentencing on December 1.

A judge called for a report to assess his suitability for a mandatory treatment order — a community sentencing option offered to offenders suffering from mental conditions that contributed to the offence.

According to the Psychology Today website, an exhibitionistic disorder is marked by an urge, fantasy or act of exposing one’s genitals to non-consenting people, particularly strangers.

The court heard that Zulkifli bought the “penis sleeve” — a sex toy that looked like a penis — last year. He would then put it on whenever he went to the library.

On May 5 this year, he revealed the object to a 14-year-old female student who was browsing the Teens section at the library.

The girl’s mother then called the police, saying that her daughter had seen a man walking around with “something protruding from his groin area”.

“I did not probe for more information from my daughter as I do not want to stress her out further as her exams are coming. My daughter is very traumatised by what had happened,” the older woman added in her complaint.

The court further heard that Zulkifli knew “about a quarter of the penis sleeve would protrude from his shorts”.

He admitted to police officers: “When I wore it, people can see the shape of the penis and see it to be long and thick. I admit that I would also prefer girls to see the shape of the penis underneath my shorts because I want to see their reactions.”

This was not the first time he had done this.

Three days earlier, he repeatedly stood and squatted in front of a 13-year-old girl who was studying in the library, revealing the penis sleeve from underneath his shorts with every movement he made.

The victim reported this to the library officer.

Those convicted of exhibiting an object with the intention to insult someone’s modesty can be jailed for up to a year or fined, or punished with both. — TODAY