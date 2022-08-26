The Royal Caribbean cruise ship, Quantum of the Seas, docked at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 26 — It will no longer be mandatory for cruise passengers to wear face masks indoors on board from next Monday (August 29) when Singapore further eases its Covid-19 restrictions, two cruise operators here said.

In response to queries from TODAY, a spokesperson from Royal Caribbean said that its guests will no longer be required to wear masks indoors on its cruises from next Monday.

However, its crew members will continue to do so.

Royal Caribbean will also no longer require guests who are fully vaccinated to test for Covid-19 before cruises set sail.

Similarly, it will be optional for guests of Celebrity Cruises to put on masks while onboard its ships.

However, Susan Lomax, assistant vice-president of the cruise liner’s public relations team, said that it “highly recommends” unvaccinated guests to keep their masks on while travelling.

“Masks are optional in the cruise terminal throughout boarding, screening and while disembarking, unless otherwise required by a local ordinance. We will notify guests at the terminal if masks are required,” she added.

TODAY has also sought comment from two other cruise operators, Resorts World Cruises and Regent Seven Seas.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that masks will become optional in most indoor settings from next Monday, except on public transport and healthcare facilities.

When travelling overseas, however, airline passengers must still wear masks when going to or leaving destinations that require masks to be worn onboard planes. — TODAY