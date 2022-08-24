This relaxation of border measures, which takes effect from 11.59pm on Aug 28, comes as the global and local Covid-19 situation is improving. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 — Non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will soon no longer need to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice or take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon ending their stay-home notice, said the Ministry of Health today.

But they will continue to be required to test negative on a pre-departure test within two days before departing for Singapore, MOH added in a press release.

This relaxation of border measures, which takes effect from 11.59pm on August 28, comes as the global and local Covid-19 situation is improving.

Singapore also lifted most of the legal requirements for the wearing of face masks indoors from August 29 onwards.

Today, MOH said that the country’s border measures under the vaccinated travel framework will be relaxed.

The framework was launched in April this year, allowing vaccinated persons to travel without the need to quarantine.

Most travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors entering Singapore were also lifted at the time, allowing them to enter without having to apply for entry approval, take Covid-19 tests or undergo stay-home notices.

Currently, non-fully vaccinated long-term pass holders and short-term visitors aged 13 and above need to apply for entry approval to enter Singapore.

This requirement will also be lifted from 11.59pm on August 28 onwards.

MOH noted that because long-term pass holders will stay here for a longer period of time, they will continue to be required to meet all vaccinated-differentiated safe management measure requirements after they arrive here.

Non-fully vaccinated short-term visitors will continue to be required to purchase Covid-19 travel insurance to cover their stay here.

MOH said travellers who test positive for the coronavirus overseas are advised to follow the recovery protocols of their host country.

“For travel to Singapore, those who have tested positive for Covid-19 should defer their travel plans and not board commercial flights or ferries, as they may infect fellow passengers and crew while infectious.

“They should only resume their travel when they test negative, and at least 72 hours from the time they first test positive,” MOH added. — TODAY