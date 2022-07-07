A man who tested positive for monkeypox on July 6, 2022 is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases where he is in a stable condition. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 7 — Singapore yesterday (July 6) reported its first local monkeypox infection. The patient is a 45-year-old Malaysian man who lives here, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a press statement last night.

The man tested positive for monkeypox yesterday and is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) where he is in a stable condition.

MoH stressed that the man’s infection is not linked to the imported case it had announced last month.

The Malaysian man first developed lower abdomen skin lesions last week on June 30, and then experienced fatigue and swollen lymph nodes on July 2.

On Monday this week, the man developed fever and a sore throat and sought medical attention where initial tests for other possible medical conditions were done.

When these tests turned out negative, he was taken to NCID on July 6, where he was isolated for further assessment.

Three close contacts have since been identified by the authorities — the man’s two housemates and one social contact.

“All close contacts will be placed on quarantine for 21 days from their last contact with the case. Contact tracing is ongoing,” MoH said.

It noted that monkeypox is “typically a self-limiting illness where patients recover within two to four weeks”.

It warned, however, that a small percentage of those infected can fall seriously ill or even die.

“Those particularly vulnerable to complications are young children, pregnant women or immunocompromised individuals. Given that transmission requires close physical or prolonged contact, the risk to the general public remains low."

The ministry added that it will continue to monitor the monkeypox situation here closely and calibrate the country’s preparedness and response measures as needed.

“Members of the public are encouraged to exercise personal responsibility by monitoring their personal health and maintaining good hygiene, especially during travel.

"They should also avoid close contact with other individuals known or suspected to be ill with monkeypox infection.” ― TODAY