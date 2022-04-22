Singapore: No group size limits from April 26; all workers can return to workplace, may remove mask in certain situations

There will no longer be a limit on group sizes from April 26, 2022. This means that individuals will not be required to keep to a group of 10 persons for mask-off activities. — TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, April 22 — The cap on group sizes will be lifted along with safe distancing and all workers can return to their workplaces from next Tuesday (April 26), with employees allowed to remove their masks at the workplace under certain conditions.

The relaxation of these nationwide Covid-19 regulations comes as the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement today that Singapore will lower its Disease Outbreak Response System Condition, or Dorscon level, from orange to yellow next Tuesday.

This is because daily Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations had declined steadily in the last week.

The ministry said that the seven-day moving average of daily local case numbers has fallen from around 18,300 at its peak to under 3,100 in the past week.

The number of hospitalisations has fallen from 1,726 at its peak to 266. The number of patients warded in intensive care due to reasons related to Covid-19 is also in the single digits, it added.

Mask-wearing will continue to be required in indoor settings when people leave their homes, including on public transport.

“Mask-wearing will remain optional in outdoor settings. However, we encourage individuals to exercise precaution. For example, in crowded outdoor areas, it will still be a good idea to wear our masks,” said MOH.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said during a press conference by the Covid-19 task force today that the lowering of Dorscon, which is a colour-coded framework for Singapore’s crisis management plan, that today’s announcement marks “a significant milestone in (Singapore’s) journey”.

“We raised our Dorscon level to orange in February 2020 due to a rise in unlinked local cases at that time and we expected significant disruption to daily routine given our focus on isolation to contain transmission. Today, the situation has changed.

“Even though the virus is more prevalent, most infections are mild as a result of our high vaccination coverage. Our simplified healthcare protocols and safe management measures are expected to cause minimal disruption to our lives.

“Therefore, the time is right for us to step down our Dorscon level to yellow. This will take effect from April 26,” he said.

A yellow Dorscon level means that the disease is spreading in Singapore but it is typically mild or being contained. It also poses minimal disruption to daily life.

The higher Orange level means that a disease is severe and spreads easily from person to person, but has not spread widely in Singapore and is being contained.

With the lowering of the Dorscon level, the following safe management measures will also be relaxed from next Tuesday:

Group sizes:

There will no longer be a limit on group sizes. This means that individuals will not be required to keep to a group of 10 persons for mask-off activities.

The cap on the number of unique visitors for each household, which is currently at 10 people at any one time, will also be lifted.

There will be no need to maintain safe distancing between individuals or groups.

Returning to workplaces:

All workers may return to the workplace from next Tuesday. This is an increase from the current limit of 75 per cent of those who can work from home.

Workers will also be allowed to remove their masks at their workplaces, so long as they are not interacting physically with others, or are not in customer-facing areas.

“While this concession will provide some flexibility for workers as more return to the workplace, everyone is advised to exercise social responsibility and maintain an appropriate safe distance from others while unmasked,” said MOH in its statement.

The ministry also encouraged employers to retain and promote flexible work arrangements even with the relaxation of the regulations.

Capacity limits for events:

The capacity limit for events in larger settings will be lifted.

Previously large events involving more than 1,000 people and require people to don their masks were subject to a capacity limit of 75 per cent.

MOH said that with these changes, most safe management measures, except the requirement for indoor masking, will be inactivated.

“However, this does not mean that they become moribund,” it said, adding that the measures “continue to serve as the key levers to regulate social interactions, and the parameters can be adjusted if the situation requires it”. — TODAY