Singapore reports highest single-day deaths from Covid-19

More than 80 per cent of Singapore’s population has been vaccinated against the virus.. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 — Singapore’s health ministry recorded 18 new deaths due to Covid-19 today, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while it reported 3,862 cases of the disease.

A recent spike in infections after the relaxation of some restrictions has prompted Singapore to pause further reopening. The city-state extended its social curbs todday to contain the spread of Covid-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

More than 80 per cent of Singapore’s population has been vaccinated against the virus. — Reuters