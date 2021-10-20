Singapore extends Covid-19 curbs for a month as cases spike

The city-state in late September reimposed curbs that include limiting social interactions and dining out to two people. ― TODAY file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 — Singapore will extend its social curbs to contain the spread of Covid-19 for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system, the government said today.

The city-state in late September reimposed curbs that include limiting social interactions and dining out to two people in order to slow virus transmission. However, daily cases have continued to rise and hit a record 3,994 yesterday.

While Singapore has vaccinated more than 80 per cent of its 5.45 million population, asymptomatic or mild cases have been rising steadily, spreading the virus and mounting pressure on hospitals and medical staff.

“Nearly 90 per cent of isolation beds in our hospital system have been filled. More than two thirds of our ICU beds are already occupied,” said Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the government’s virus taskforce, during a media briefing.

“It’s not simply a matter of having extra beds or purchasing new equipment...our medical personnel are stretched and fatigued,” he added. — Reuters