Covid-19: 11 new infections in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE, March 16 — Singapore reported 11 new cases of Covid-19 today, all of them imported.

The cases had already been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 60,128.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” it added.

This report will be updated. — TODAY