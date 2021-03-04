Singapore urges citizens to consider leaving Myanmar

Protesters react after tear gas was fired by security forces in an attempt to disperse them during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on March 4, 2021. — AFP pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, March 4 — The Singapore government has advised its citizens currently in Myanmar to consider leaving the country as soon as they can by commercial means while it is still possible to do so, according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

In view of the rapidly escalating clashes between protesters and the Myanmar security forces, and the increasing number of civilian casualties in Myanmar, Singaporeans are also strongly advised to defer all travel to Myanmar at this time.

“Singaporeans who choose to remain in Myanmar are strongly advised to remain indoors as far as possible and avoid unnecessary travel, in particular to areas where protests are occurring,” the ministry’s spokesperson said in response to media queries on the situation in Myanmar.

Large scale protests throughout Myanmar have been reported in the media after the military launched a coup on the morning of Feb 1, hours before the Parliament was set to sit. Wednesday marked the bloodiest day in the country with at least 38 people reported killed when security forces opened fire on demonstrators in numerous areas.

State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint, and other senior members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) remain under house arrest.

The junta had declared a one-year emergency and vowed to “take action” against alleged voter fraud during the November 8 general election, which the NLD party won.

Amid palpable fear in Myanmar following a deadly crackdown on anti-coup protests, people continued to gather in several cities on Thursday, taking precautions to protect themselves from an increasingly violent military junta. — Bernama