Singapore expresses ‘grave concern’ over situation in Myanmar, urges restraint, says Foreign Affairs Ministry

President Win Myint (left) and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar were detained along with other leaders of Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party in early morning raids. ― AFP pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 — Singapore has expressed “grave concern” about the situation in Myanmar and urged all parties to exercise restraint and work towards a positive outcome, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement yesterday.

The statement was in response to media reports on the detention of Myanmar leaders and officials after a military-led coup.

President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar were detained, along with other leaders of Ms Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party in early morning raids.

The army said that it had carried out the detentions in response to election fraud, and has handed power to military chief Min Aung Hlaing.

A one-year state of emergency has also been imposed.

In its statement, MFA said that it was monitoring the situation closely and hopes “all parties involved will exercise restraint, maintain dialogue, and work towards a positive and peaceful outcome”.

It added that in view of the fluid situation, Singaporeans in Myanmar are advised to remain vigilant, monitor local news closely, and follow the advice of local authorities.

Singaporeans there are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that they can be contacted should the need arise.

Those who are in need of consular assistance while in Myanmar should call the Singapore Embassy in Yangon at +95-1-9-559-001 or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65-6379 8800/8855.

“Myanmar is a close friend of Singapore and key member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. We hope that the situation will return to normal as soon as possible,” MFA added.

Other countries weigh in

The United States yesterday also issued a statement urging Myanmar’s military to release those who have been detained, adding that it was considering taking action against those responsible.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said: “The United States is alarmed by reports that the Burmese military has taken steps to undermine the country’s democratic transition, including the arrest of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials in Burma.”

“We continue to affirm our strong support for Burma’s democratic institutions and, in coordination with our regional partners, urge the military and all other parties to adhere to democratic norms and the rule of law, and to release those detained today.

“The United States opposes any attempt to alter the outcome of recent elections or impede Myanmar’s democratic transition, and will take action against those responsible if these steps are not reversed,” she said.

She added that US president Joe Biden has been briefed on the situation.

In a statement, Australia’s foreign minister Marise Payne said that the country’s government is “deeply concerned” at reports that the Myanmar military is “once again seeking to seize control of Myanmar”.

“Australia is a long-standing supporter of Myanmar and its democratic transition. We call on the military to respect the rule of law, to resolve disputes through lawful mechanisms and to release immediately all civilian leaders and others who have been detained unlawfully.

“We strongly support the peaceful reconvening of the National Assembly, consistent with the results of the November 2020 general election,” she added.

Japan said that it was watching the situation and has no plans to repatriate Japanese nationals from Myanmar.

In Malaysia, former deputy defence minister Liew Chin Tong called on the US and China to intervene to prevent a “major democratic regression”.

“Although I disagree with her (Ms Suu Kyi’s) handling of the Rohingya crisis, a civilian government elected through elections should be defended. Military coups of any kind must be condemned as this is against the wishes of the people of Myanmar,” Liew told Malaysiakini news site.

“Myanmar’s future should not be an arena for US-China competition and this should be the first act of US-China collaboration under the new Biden administration, where we will hopefully see the two major powers working together more to resolve international issues instead of competing for influence,” he added. ― TODAY