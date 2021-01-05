Singapore reports 28 new Covid-19 infections, including two in the community

Singapore’s Ministry of Health reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 today. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 5 — Singapore reported 28 new cases of Covid-19 today, two of which were in the community.

Of the community cases, one is a close contact of Case 58812 — a ship crew member who arrived from Indonesia on December 17 — and had been placed on quarantine earlier.

The other 26 infections were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MoH) in a press release.

Of the imported cases, four are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and 13 are foreign domestic workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,749.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MoH press release that will be issued tonight,” MoH said.

This report will be updated. ― TODAY