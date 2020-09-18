Daily number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore hits new low of 11 — lowest since March 12

Singapore has confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19 today. — Photo by Ili Nadhirah Mansor for TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 18 — Singapore has confirmed 11 new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

This is the lowest number of daily cases since March 12, when nine new cases were detected.

Yesterday, 18 cases were reported, which was the lowest in about six months.

There is one new community case, a Singaporean, based on the ministry’s investigations so far.

In addition, there is one imported case who had been placed on a stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,543.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY