Singapore commodity broker wanted by FBI charged over North Korea sugar deals

The North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur March 9, 2017. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 19 — A Singaporean commodity broker wanted by the FBI was charged in the city-state today for falsifying company documents to conceal transactions with North Korea from banks.

Tan Wee Beng, managing director of trading company Wee Tiong, was charged over sugar sales to customers in North Korea between 2014 and 2016, according to a police statement. A shipping manager at the firm was also charged.

Many countries and international bodies have imposed sanctions on North Korea, mainly targeted at its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Sanctions introduced by the United Nations in 2006 first restricted weapons-related materials, but were expanded to luxury goods, banking, travel and trade.

Tan and Wee Tiong could not be immediately reached for comment.

Tan is wanted by the FBI in connection with millions of dollars in commodities contracts for North Korea going back to 2011, in which money was allegedly laundered through the US and Singapore financial systems, according to an FBI notice.

The US Treasury Department in 2018 said it had imposed sanctions on Tan and companies linked to him over charges he hid the origins of payments and structured transactions to evade sanctions against North Korea. — Reuters