LOS ANGELES, June 3 — Football superstar David Beckham is to be honoured with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, organisers announced Tuesday, as the United States readies to host the World Cup.

Movie legend Tom Cruise and the player’s pop star-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham will be at the ceremony on June 12 to unveil the plaque immortalising the British midfielder on Hollywood’s most famous thoroughfare.

The ceremony for the 51-year-old former England captain will take place hours before the first game on US soil in this year’s World Cup, which is being jointly hosted by Mexico, Canada and the United States.

“David Beckham’s recognition with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the Sports Entertainment category comes at a fitting moment as the United States prepares to host the Fifa World Cup,” said Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“Beckham’s role in elevating soccer’s profile in America and his lasting influence on sports, entertainment, and global culture make this honor especially meaningful,” she said.

During his club playing career, Beckham spent time at Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, the American side LA Galaxy, and Paris Saint-Germain, where he hung up his boots in 2013.

More recently, he became a co-owner of the American team Inter Miami CF, which signed Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, and won the Major League Soccer Cup Championship last year.

Beckham, who was knighted by Britain’s King Charles III last year, also ventured into the entertainment industry, co-founding the content production company Studio 99 in 2019. — AFP