SEOUL, June 2 — Singer Psy has been referred to prosecutors on allegations that he received prescriptions for psychotropic medication without undergoing required in‑person medical examinations.

According to Chosun Ilbo, police said the artist — whose real name is Park Jae‑sang — was among six individuals sent to prosecutors without detention on suspicion of violating the Medical Service Act. Those referred include a university hospital professor who issued the prescriptions and Psy’s manager, who allegedly collected the medication on his behalf.

Police said Psy is suspected of receiving prescriptions for the psychotropic drugs Xanax and Stilnox from February 2022 to July 2024 without face‑to‑face consultations. Under Korean law, only patients who have been directly examined by a doctor may receive such prescriptions, and only the patient themselves may collect them.

Authorities noted that exceptions exist for patients who are unconscious or unable to move, but said Psy does not fall under those categories. Violations of the Medical Service Act carry penalties of up to one year in prison or fines of up to 10 million won.

Xanax and Stilnox are commonly used to treat anxiety, sleep disorders and depression, and are classified as medications requiring strict oversight due to their dependency risks.