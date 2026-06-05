KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — South Korea’s Colony continues its dominant run at the Malaysian box office after a strong showing that surpassed RM20 million.

Following closely are not international titles, but local films that have been making positive waves nationwide, with Polong in second place, Tarung: Unforgiven in third, and The Furious: Pertaruhan Maruah in fourth.

Local content is also dominating streaming platforms, with Good Boys Go to Heaven hitting No. 1 on Netflix, while Aku Pilih Pelangi continues to be one of Viu’s most-watched titles.

As June begins, new releases are on the horizon, but there is still a chance to catch these titles in cinemas and on streaming sites.

Malay Mail curates the week’s entertainment picks, from films and series to music and books, for an easy weekend guide.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (May 28 to May 31)

Colony Polong Tarung: Unforgiven The Furious: Pertaruhan Maruah The Mandalorian And Grogu Karuppu The Sheep Detectives Michael Blast Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live In 3D)

Source: Cinema.com

Top 10 streaming (May 25 to May 31)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Good Boys Go to Heaven: Season 1 The WONDERfools: Limited Series Bapa Mentuaku Mafia: Season 1 My Royal Nemesis: Limited Series Griya: Season 1 Jae-seok’s B&B Rules!: Season 1 One Cent Thief: Season 2 Sold Out on You: Limited Series Sheriff Labrador: Season 1 Generasi: Perfect 10: Season 1

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Aku Pilih Pelangi The Scarecrow Running Man (2026) Zhan Zhao Adventures Seadanya Kita Taxi Driver 3 Unplanned Trip: Limited Edition Study Group Reborn Rookie I Live Alone (2026)

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Doctor on the Edge Not Suitable for Work Sofia the First: Royal Magic Get Real The Flowers of Evil Welcome to Wrexham: Season 5 Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! In the USA The Testaments Criminal Minds: Evolution: Season 19 Rivals: Season 2

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (May 26 to June 3)

Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me Raim Laode - Iqro’ Bruno Mars - Risk It All Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi Justin Bieber - Beauty And A Beat (w/ Nicki Minaj) Katy Perry - The One That Got Away Sal Priadi - Ada titik-titik di ujung doa Ifan Seventeen - Jangan Paksa Rindu - Beda Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (May 26 to June 3)

Adira Suhaimi - Sayang Orang Sama Aufahanie - Butterfly Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Mojo - Romancinta Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk Nadhif Basalamah, Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu Reedzwann - Suarasi Sering Salah Ifan Seventeen - Jangan Paksa Rindu - Beda

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (May 22 to May 28)

Fiction

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo) The Ocean Would Paint Me Blue by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (HarperCollins) Bidan: Children of the Silent Veil by Nil (Bookiut) Early Mornings at the Laksa Cafe by Janet Tay (Vintage Digital) Meet Me at the Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books) Taiwan Travelogue by Yang Shuang-Zi (Graywolf Press)

Non-Fiction

Manglish: Malaysian English at its Wackiest (2026) by Lee Su Kin & Stephen J. Hall (World Scientific Press) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio) Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT) The Malay Dilemma (Reissue Edition) by Mahathir Mohamad (Marshall Cavendish) Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Random House SEA) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC) How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) It’s Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Penerbit Haru)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Badass Wife Ungku Jabbar by Mia Azwari (Hash Novels Publication) Rubah Putih by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima) Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni Publication) Cold Case by Azmeer Shah (Buku Prima) Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Source: MPH