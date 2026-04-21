KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Hong Kong singer-actor Aaron Kwok and his wife, Chinese model Moka Fang, have celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary with a private and heartfelt gathering.

In a post shared on April 19, the couple gave followers a glimpse of their celebration on social media, including photos of themselves together and the meal they enjoyed, according to The Star.

Fang, 38, also posted a nostalgic throwback image from their wedding photoshoot.

Kwok, 60, expressed his affection in an Instagram message, writing: “My dear wife, happy ninth wedding anniversary. Wishing us lasting love and a lifetime of happiness.”

Fang kept her message brief but warm, writing simply: “Hubby, happy ninth wedding anniversary.”

The photo set also included decorative wedding displays featuring personalised messages.

Kwok’s display read: “May we have years to look back on, and grow old together with deep love,” while Fang’s message said: “Hand in hand, growing old together.”

Kwok and Fang first went public with their relationship in 2015 and tied the knot at The Peninsula Hong Kong on April 18, 2017.

The couple has three daughters: Chantelle, nine; Charlotte, seven; and Cheryl, one.