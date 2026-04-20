SEOUL, April 20 — K-pop group BTS will bring its large-scale cultural initiative The City back to Las Vegas next month before staging it in Busan in June, in line with stops on its ongoing world tour.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the group’s agency BigHit Music said the project is designed to create immersive fan experiences that extend beyond concert venues into host cities.

The City first launched during BTS’s Permission to Dance on Stage tour in Las Vegas in 2022, transforming the city with purple-themed illuminations, interactive exhibitions and multimedia installations tied to the group’s global fanbase, known as ARMY.

The initiative has since been used to mark major BTS-related events, including earlier staging in Seoul linked to album activities and live performances.

In Las Vegas, the upcoming edition will run from May 20 to 31, featuring collaborations with local brands and citywide visual installations across key landmarks.

In Busan, the project will take place from June 5 to 21, aligned with BTS’s concerts at the Busan Asiad Main Stadium scheduled for June 12 and 13, alongside additional fan-focused programmes.