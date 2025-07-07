LOS ANGELES, July 7 — Photos and videos of singer Justin Bieber’s erratic behavior have been circulating and leaving his fans worried for the star’s mental state.

Perhaps to answer said gossip, the star posted a series of photos with his wife Hailey Rhode Beiber embracing with the caption: “My forever n always.”

He also posted pictures of what looked like fuzzy slippers hinting at a possible new venture as well as selfies with the caption: “Detoxxxxxxxxxxx.”

Online reports have claimed that the singer’s marriage is on the rocks with videos showing the singer dancing erratically at Coachella while his wife watched passively.

Just a week ago however the couple, who share a son, Jack Blues, were seen enjoying themselves at a Martin Garrix concert so perhaps all is well for now.