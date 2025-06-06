KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Indonesian rock icons Sheila On 7 are set to make a highly anticipated return to Malaysia with a major performance at Latihan Pestapora Malaysia, now slated to take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on July 26.

Originally planned for Sunway Lagoon, the venue upgrade to Malaysia’s largest stadium allows even more fans to join what’s expected to be a massive and unforgettable celebration of the band’s comeback.

“With the national stadium as the new venue, we’re ready to etch this event into the history books of ‘live’ music festivals in Malaysia,” said Rohit Rampal, CEO and Founder of Hitman Group.

Following an explosive response to the initial line-up announcement in May, the festival is turning up the volume for its debut Malaysian edition with the reveal of its Phase 2 line-up — now featuring crowd favourites Sheila On 7, Nadin Amizah, and ALVN.

Festival Director and Boss Creator Co-Founder Rizky Aulia — better known as Kiki Ucup — said, “With Sheila On 7, Nadin Amizah, and ALVN joining the line-up, we hope to bring both nations together in one vibrant, love-filled, music-powered experience.”

Launched in September 2022 with a three-day event at Jakarta’s Gambir Expo, Pestapora was created by Rizky to revive the local music scene after Covid-19 lockdowns and spotlight Indonesian talent across all genres.

Phase 2 tickets will go on sale starting June 9, 2025, at 12pm (GMT+8) via www.latihanpestaporamalaysia.com.

This follows the successful sell-out of Phase 1 tickets, which saw thousands of fans securing their spots even before the full line-up was revealed.