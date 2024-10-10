LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — A Southern California psychotherapist is suing rapper Dr Dre for at least US$10 million (RM43 million), alleging a sustained campaign of “unbearable harassment” that left him wearing a bulletproof vest and fearing for his life.

Dr Charles Sophy filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claiming that the “systematic and malicious” harassment began after he mediated Dre’s divorce from his now ex-wife, Nicole Young, according to a report published in Rolling Stone magazine yesterday.

Dr Sophy asserts that he was hired in 2018 to facilitate discussions during the couple’s protracted separation.

He claims he worked “diligently, independently, and fairly” to help resolve their disputes until the couple reached a settlement in late 2021.

However, about 14 months later, Dre allegedly began sending Dr Sophy a barrage of threatening texts, prompting the therapist to take legal action.

The lawsuit outlines that instead of treating the mediation process as an opportunity for healing, Dre, born Andre Young, chose to direct his frustrations toward Sophy.

It goes on to describe a nearly year-long campaign of late-night messages, threats, and homophobic rhetoric.

In response, Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, stated that Dre had previously filed a “confidential complaint” against Dr Sophy with the Osteopathic Medical Board of California “to get Dr Sophy punished for dereliction of duties and incredible incompetence.”

“That complaint seeks revocation of Dr Sophy’s license to provide mental health counselling to needy patients,” King explained.

He accused Dr Sophy of breaching ethical standards by becoming involved in a contentious divorce while allegedly treating the Youngs and their children.

“He was terminated when it was revealed that he was encouraging one of their children to take sides against Mr Young, even encouraging his son to go to the press with false allegations in order to force a financial settlement that he recommended,” claimed King in the statement.

Dr Sophy’s lawsuit includes several specific incidents of alleged harassment, including an “overtly threatening” text Dre sent on February 16, 2023, claiming Dr Sophy was “going to have to pay for that.”

Despite Dr Sophy’s attempts to de-escalate the situation, Dre allegedly continued to send aggressive messages, including one that read, “You f**ked up!! Just so you know, I love being underestimated.”

The lawsuit further claims that Dre falsely accused Dr Sophy of improperly influencing a third party against him during the mediation.

According to the complaint, Dre texted Dr Sophy on March 5, 2023, demanding a written apology and threatening to move forward with consequences if he didn’t comply.

In June 2023, Dre allegedly pressured Dr Sophy to disclose confidential information obtained during therapy sessions with a third party, which Sophy refused to do.

The harassment escalated when Dre sent a “disturbing and chilling” text on August 4, 2023, threatening, “Don’t worry I haven’t forgotten about you,” leaving Dr Sophy feeling increasingly unsafe.

Dr Sophy’s claims include receiving a suspicious call from a security guard in February 2023, who informed him that individuals claiming to be FBI agents were attempting to gain access to his home.

The therapist believes these individuals were impersonating law enforcement to instil fear and demonstrate that he was not safe even in the supposed sanctuary of his residence.

The lawsuit outlines that Dr Sophy now lives in constant fear, wearing a bulletproof vest whenever he leaves his house and constantly looking over his shoulder.

“The egregiousness of Young’s persistent harassing behaviour has compelled Dr Sophy to seek redress and protection,” the suit reads.

“Nobody should have to live in constant fear. But Dr Sophy does — ironically for no other reason than he tried to help Young resolve his own family’s conflict.”

The lawsuit seeks damages for civil harassment and threats of violence based on Dr Sophy’s sexual orientation, along with a court order prohibiting any further contact from Dre.

Dr Sophy is pursuing compensatory damages of at least US$10 million and punitive damages to be determined at trial.