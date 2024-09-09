KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — American pop rock band Maroon 5 will be returning to Kuala Lumpur after their last concert in Malaysia in 2012 for their Overexposed Tour 2012.

Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar are scheduled to perform at the National Hockey Stadium on February 12 at 8pm as part of their Maroon 5 Asia 2025 tour which includes stopovers in Jakarta (February 1), Bangkok (February 3), Tokyo (February 6, 8 and 9) and Kaohsiung (February 14).

Artist presale open to Maroon 5 S.I.N. fan club members begins on September 30 from 11am to 11:59pm — more details here.

The Mastercard presale will from October 1 at 11am to October 3 at 11am. More information can be found here.

Meanwhile the Live Nation presale will be on October 3 from 1pm to 11:59pm. To register, click here.

Meanwhile the general sale for tickets will begin October 4 from 11am.

Tickets are priced from RM398 to RM1,288. — Image courtesy of Live Nation Malaysia

Tickets are priced at RM1,128 (early entry VIP), Category 1 (RM1,288), Category 2 (RM988), Category 3 (RM888), Category 4 (standing zone - RM688), Category 5 (RM598), Category 6 (RM498( and Category 7 (RM398). Ticket prices exclude booking fee and transaction charges.

The early entry VIP package includes one RM688 ticket, early entry into venue through a dedicated VIP entrance, a VIP Maroon 5 gift item, a VIP tour laminate and lanyar and early access to merch counter.