KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Legendary K-pop star G-Dragon has become a visiting professor at the Korean Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST).

The former BigBang member received an appointment certificate during the Innovate Korea 2024 event yesterday (June 5).

KAIST is one of the most prestigious national research universities in South Korea.

His term as visiting professor started on June 4 and will span two years till June 6, 2026 where he will use KAIST’s latest tech in K-cultural industries to increase its international appeal whilst serving as its global ambassador.

G-Dragon will be giving lectures on leadership for undergraduate students, host cultural events and bring artistic experience to boost students’ creativity.

During his appointment ceremony, he also said that he is interested in using artificial intelligence (AI) with musicians to interact with fans globally.

“It is an honour to be appointed as a visiting professor at KAIST, known for producing numerous scientific geniuses,” he said.

“I anticipate a great synergy between the expertise of top-notch scientists and my entertainment background, hoping it will lead to significant breakthroughs, like the ‘Big Bang’.”

He also hoped he would be able to help KAIST students to learn from each other.

“I’m not a genius. But our students here are the real geniuses,” the rapper added.

“So maybe if we spent time together, we could actually become geniuses. I hope we can learn a lot from each other in the future.

KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung said that the new professor will be able to lead the innovation of K-culture and break the boundaries of knowledge.

Fans of the K-pop star were charmed online by his playful attitude and cool style during his appointment ceremony.

In videos online, he can be seen holding up bunny ears behind president Lee as they were taking an official photo.

Prior to his appointment, he was also captured by students visiting the campus located in Daejeon.