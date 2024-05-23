KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Aquaman director James Wan will be bringing the classic horror comedy sitcom The Munsters back to life.

1313, will reimagine the CBS sitcom The Munsters which ran from 1964 to 1966 which was a spoof of family sitcoms of the 1960s featuring classic Universal horror film monsters, reported Deadline.

The reboot’s title 1313 is based on the family’s fictional address on 1313 Mockingbird Lane.

Wan shared the news in an Instagram post where he hoped to bring back the ‘old school’ monsters to the modern day.

“So yes... we’ve been quietly (until now) cooking away at this,” Wan wrote.

“1313 is a drama horror version of The Munsters, that brings it back to its classic Universal Monsters roots. Maybe the old school gang of classic monsters could happen after all!”

He added he was ‘cautiously optimistic’ of the project and was excited to develop it.

Part supernatural, part horror, and part family drama, the series was a unique mix of horror elements.

The Malaysian-born director will be working with Universal Content Productions (UCP) with his production company Atomic Monster with UCP’s Ingrid Bisu and showrunner Lindsey Anderson Beer.

Wan is a prolific modern horror director, being the creator behind the Saw and Conjuring franchises and has also helmed the Fast and Furious and Aquaman film series.

The reboot will be the third attempt to remake The Munsters in the past 20 years with the first with Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller in 2012 which was scrapped after an expensive Halloween special.

The second attempt came in 2017 with Family Guy creator Seth Meyers attached, but the project never materialised.