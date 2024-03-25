KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Thailand is set to host two major music festivals in its bid to push tourism activities after missing out on Taylor Swift’s world tour recently.

Thai government spokesman Chai Wacharonke was quoted saying the country will be the first country in South-east Asia to host Summer Sonic in its second venture outside Japan with dates set for August 24 and 25 in Bangkok, according to Nation Thailand,

The country will also be hosting the EDM music festival Tomorrowland in 2026, which may be held for 10 consecutive years.

The push came after Thai prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who took office last September, called for measures to stimulate the country’s economy.

Chai said the prime minister has also discussed with organisers of several international events, including Formula One Group, Formula E and Art Basel about the possibilities of hosting them in Thailand.

Srettha previously expressed his regret after Thailand had missed out on Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, which made Singapore its sole host in South-east Asia due to an exclusive deal.

The property tycoon turned prime minister said at a business forum in February that international stars are worth investing as they draw foreign concertgoers to the country to splash cash in businesses.

