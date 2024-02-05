LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony today, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.

Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:

Album of the Year

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Record of the Year

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Song of the Year

What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie); Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters

Best New Artist

Victoria Monet

Best Pop Vocal Album

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Best Musica Urbana Album

Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G

Best Country Album

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best R&B song

Snooze, by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters

The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award

Jay-Z

— Reuters