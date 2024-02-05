LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — The Grammy Awards, the highest honours in the music industry, were handed out at a ceremony today, broadcast on CBS and hosted by Trevor Noah.
Following is a list of the winners in the categories at the televised ceremony:
Album of the Year
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Record of the Year
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Song of the Year
What Was I Made For?, Billie Eilish (from the motion picture Barbie); Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters
Best New Artist
Victoria Monet
Best Pop Vocal Album
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Pop Solo Performance
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Best Musica Urbana Album
Manana Sera Bonito, Karol G
Best Country Album
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best R&B song
Snooze, by SZA; Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solana Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters
The Dr. Dre Global Impact Award
Jay-Z
— Reuters