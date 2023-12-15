KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The 2019 award-winning video game Death Stranding by Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima will be getting a live action adaptation.

And it will be helmed by none other than A24, the production house behind tAcademy Award-winning film Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The announcement was made official just days before Kojima Productions’ eighth anniversary this December 16 via their social media and their official site.

A24 and DEATH STRANDING will be made into a live-action movie????



"A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative.

The film will delve into the mysteries of the in-game apocalyptic event known as ‘Death Stranding’, which blurred the lines between life and death, and brought forth nightmarish creatures into a world on the brink of collapse.

Kojima in a statement said that he has been a fan of A24’s creations and admitted that the production house has even inspired some of his own works.

“There are a lot of "game adaptation films" out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game.

“The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema.

“We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born,” Kojima said.

During its release in 2019, Death Stranding made headlines for featuring an all Hollywood stars lineup in their open-world action-adventure game.

The lineup includes Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux and Lindsay Wagner.

The game takes place in the United States after a catastrophic event which resulted in destructive creatures roaming the earth.

Players get to control Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus), a courier who’s tasked to bring supplies and resources to colonies across the country and connect them via a wireless network.

The game has won several awards at the 2019’s The Game Awards including for best game direction, best score and music as well as for best performance (Mad Mikkelsen).